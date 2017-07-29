Students go to top of the class as summer school opens

School may be the out for the summer but students from one Burnley high school have been happy to return to the classroom.

But it has all been in the name of fun and games at the summer school held at Blessed Trinity RC College.

It took some concentration for Ethan Smith and Thomas Wyatt-Sugg to make the perfect parachute.

The children have been given the chance to take part in a series of different sports and other activities including parachute making in science sessions and the creative art of making tie-dyed clothes.

The holiday sessions have given them the opportunity to learn something new and keep boredom at bay until September.