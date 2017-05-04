Students' artwork set to pack a punch

Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was the inspiration behind GCSE art work for student Josh McIvor.

He drew on Ali’s mantra “floats like a butterfly, stings like a bee” to create a butterfly image on canvas.

A year 11 student at Shuttleworth College, Padiham, Josh is hoping to study at Burnley College or gain an apprenticeship. Josh said: “I love boxing so decided to use Ali as my inspiration.”

Other artwork created by the students included a colourful pair of wellington boots 3D parcels, houses and many more imaginative creations.

Curriculum Leader for Business and Technology, Charlotte Walsh said:“The students have exceeded my expectations and have worked so hard.”