Store thief helped herself to £500 worth of food and make-up

A prolific thief, who tried to walk out of Burnley Tesco with a trolley full of groceries and make-up worth almost £500, has been given a curfew.

Drug addict Amanda Kerr, who has more than 160 offences on her record, was stopped as she attempted to leave the store, where she was known to security staff, the town’s magistrates heard.

Kerr, who appeared in court a week after being released from custody, admitted theft to the tune of £453.35, on Thursday, June 1st.

The 37-year-old defendant, of Kyan Street, Burnley, must now obey a 7pm to 7am curfew and pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said Kerr, who was on methadone, had split up with her boyfriend and had no money but was now attending Inspire, the drug treatment service.

Her hope was to be drug-free and methadone free.

Mr Williams said: "I think she does feel she is getting towards that point."