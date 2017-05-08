St Cuthbert's Spring Fair fundraiser

The members of St. Cuthbert’s Church in Burnley have organised a Spring Fair fundraiser to contribute to the upkeep of their community hall.

Set to take place on Saturday, May 13th at the community hall on Sharp Street from 1pm to 3pm, the Spring Fair fundraiser will feature a wide range of attractions and activities.

"There will be a variety of stalls and games, tombola, cake stall, raffles and refreshments will also be available," said Jean Barnes.

Admission for the event will be 50p, with any children accompanied by adults getting in for free.