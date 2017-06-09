'Spectacular' local wildlife features in Towneley Hall exhibition

An exhibition at Towneley Park is casting the spotlight onto the spectacular local wildlife, with a range of animals on display in Todmorden-based artist Naomi Neale's show.

Hunting kestrel, resting fox, and boxing hares are among the animals on display, with residents and visitors invited to come along and get up close to creatures that don't always hang around long enough for close scrutiny.

Naomi Neale's 'Hunting Kestrel.'

The exhibition also features familiar scenes of Pennine Moors, including Stoodley Pike and Slack Top, with Naomi - known as The Calder Crafter - drawing her inspiration from the local wildlife and countryside and knows how to capture it perfectly in watercolour.

Naomi, who also makes artisan silver jewellery, said: “I spend a lot of my time exploring the local countryside with binoculars and sketchbook in hand. From wooded valleys to stark moorland, still lakes to babbling brooks, each habitat has its own selection of shy and brazen wildlife to be captivated and inspired by.

“Working mainly in watercolour, I try to capture the essence of the scene using various techniques to create light and texture," she added. "For each painting I carefully consider many things such as which techniques. I always try to keep my paintings fluid and fresh.”

Towneley Hall manager Ken Darwen said: “It’s a great compelling exhibition that captures the spirit of wildlife and the serenity of the environments in which those animals live. I’d like to encourage everyone to visit Towneley Hall and see these fantastic paintings.”

Towneley Hall is open from noon until 5pm Saturday to Thursday,with all paintings displayed in the exhibition up for sale.