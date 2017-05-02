Sir Keir's May Day Brexit vow

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer addressed a crowd of around 500 people during Burnley’s May Day Festival in Towneley Park.

The senior Labour MP was the chief speaker at the historic event which began as always with a trades union march from Burnley Town Hall to the park.



Sir Keir set out his three aims for Brexit should his party win this June’s General Election.



The first would be to grant full rights to all EU citizens currently living in the UK, the second would be to abandon the Great Repeal Bill and replace it with a new bill that would preserve workers’ rights in British law. His final aim would be to ensure that Britain remains part of the single free trade agreement.



Burnley MP Julie Cooper also addressed the crows, focusing on the threat the Conservative Government poses to the NHS.



Other speakers included John Tilley from the RMT union and Nahella Ashraf from Stand up to Racism.



Organiser Peter Thorne said: “The weather was kinder to us this year and I would say there were up to 5,000 people across the course of the day.



“Each of the speakers made some very important points about the threat the Tories pose to our NHS and post-Brexit.”

Labour supporters at the festival

Unions taking part in the march included the GMB, Unison, Unite and the NAHT.

The festival is one of the longest running of its kind in the country, attracting prominent speakers including last year Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.



A funfair and dog agility show was also held in the park as families flocked to enjoy the weather.

Carolyn Eastwood (left) and Joan West on the CND stall with a collection of vintage protest badges