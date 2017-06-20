Showtime comes to Cliviger

Organisers of Todmorden Agricultural Show have hailed their first event at its new Cliviger showground a great success.

With the Burnley Road site bathed in hot sunshine throughout the afternoon Todmorden Agricultural Society were delighted to see thousands of visitors pack the show field.

Revellers enjoying the sunshine at Todmorden Agricultural Show

Secretary Rob Goldthorpe said: “It went fantastically well, the weather was very kind to us - it couldn’t have been any better. We had a really, really good turnout with lots and lots of people there, the show field was packed to bursting.”

On field, they were particularly pleased with bumper entries in the sheep and cattle sections, the former having a wide variety of breeds and a full tent for the latter, including some distinctive Highland cattle. Rob said the horse section were busy throughout the day with many people still trying to enter classes after the official entry date had closed.

Civic guests sampling the show included Deputy Mayor of Todmorden Coun. Andy Hollis, Mayor of Burnley Coun. Howard Baker and Cliviger Parish Council chairman Mr Alan Pickles and their consorts.

The land’s tenant Mr James Bracewell and Sir Simon Towneley and Peregrine Towneley of the famous Lancashire family were also among those attending.

Organisation had gone fairly well with some improvements already in the works for next year including improved traffic flow.

The First bus services, which included extra buses and special ticket pricing, worked excellently and were packed in both Todmorden and Burnley directions. The show thanked Ken White of First for his organisational help, said Rob.