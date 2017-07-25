Shopping centre bosses announce Primark opening

Charter Walk shopping centre has appointed a new manager – and revealed when the town’s long awaited Primark store will open.

Addington Capital, the owners of Burnley’s shopping centre, revealed that Debbie Hernon will replace the outgoing manager Chris Gribben, who stepped down recently after 13 years.

Mrs Hernon will oversee a busy period for the centre which is awaiting the spring opening of the new Primark store, with contractors currently undertaking structural alterations.

The asset managers have successfully moved previous tenant Wilko’s into the former 99p Store unit on the mall.

Gayle Taylor, project manager, said: “We have now completed further investigations since we took the unit back to allow designs to be completed for Primark and construction work is progressing well, although there is a substantial amount of structural alteration work to be undertaken prior to handover. We will see a flurry of activity on site over the coming months.”

Coun. Sue Graham, Burnley Council’s executive member responsible for regeneration and economic development, said: “It’s great to see progress being made to bringing a high street giant like Primark to Burnley.

“I know a lot of people are looking forward to the store opening. It will be a big boost for the town centre and help bring even more shoppers to Burnley, which, in turn, will benefit other businesses.

“It’s all part of a wider investment in creating a vibrant, attractive shopping centre.”

Alex Wagstaff, of Addington Capital, said: “Given all the activity at Charter Walk, Debbie’s appointment is well timed and we are excited about the contribution she will make to this increasingly vibrant centre.”