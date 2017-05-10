Shoppers swarm to new store

Queues of excited shoppers snaked outside Burnley's new store this morning.

Queues to the new store started forming at 8-30 am with 100 shoppers keen to get a first look at the new Wilko store and win some fantastic freebies.

The first 100 customers received one of 100 prizes in a Wilko Big Ticket Giveaway, including £20, £10 and £5 Wilko gift cards, and products including a Wilko Textured Table Lamp, Wilko Copper Kettle and Wilko Large Copper Top Lantern.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting was led by James Robinson, from the Alzheimer’s Society, and Wilko retail director, Anthony Houghton, while branch manager Raymond McWhinnie presented the charity with a cheque for £500.

Wilko Burnley branch manager Raymond McWhinnie said: “We have been overwhelmed by the huge turnout on our first day, it’s a very encouraging start to our new residence here at The Mall Charter Walk and we can’t wait to welcome more customers to the new store.”

Founded in 1930 by JK Wilkinson the company was created to deliver his vision of providing customers with a huge choice of product at the best possible price combined with top customer service.

Wilko vacated its former site in Curzon Street several months ago, which will next year be occupied by Burnley's first Primark store.