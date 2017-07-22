Shoplifter helped himself to necklaces in store

A thief who helped himself to necklaces worth £67.96 has landed himself with a " bill" for more than £500.

Andrew Kokocinski was seen on CCTV selecting the jewellery and then leaving TK Maxx in Burnley without making any attempt to pay.

He was detained by security staff outside, after the incident on Monday, May 22nd.

Kokocinski, of Deerstone Avenue, Burnley, was convicted of theft from a shop by the town's magistrates.

The defendant did not attend court and the bench proved the case against him in his absence.

He was fined £440, with a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs .