Shock dashcam video shows how mum cheats death

This shocking video shows how the quick thinking and good driving of a mum-of-three from Burnley saved her from injury or even death after being caught up in a multi-vehicle crash on the M65.

The dashcam video captures the heart stopping moment when Leticia Heys pulls onto the hard shoulder on the M65, narrowly avoiding a Ford Fiesta in front of her that has stopped in the first lane, due to the eight car crash.

Chris and Leticia Heys

But the most dramatic moment comes a couple of seconds later when a large articulated lorry appears to roar up in the lane where Leticia's Audi TT Quattro was just seconds earlier, missing her by moments.

The footage was captured as Leticia, a specialist podiatrist, was on her way to work for the Blackburn and Darwen NHS Trust on Friday morning.

The accident happened at junction seven at around 7-30am, and three people were taken to hospital.

Leticia's husband, Chris Heys, decided to post the footage on social media for friends and family but it was shared over 1,000 times with as many comments.

Cars involved in Friday's accident

Chris, an electronics engineer, said: "I am not one for putting everything on social media at all but I just felt the video was that shocking I had to share it to make people more aware and to slow down in situations like this.

"The footage shows just how close Leticia was to getting hit from behind with a big truck.

"If she hadn't moved her car onto the hard shoulder when she did the truck would undoubtedly have hit her."

The footage shows that Leticia has slowed down to 26mph as the fog descends, giving her time to stop and pull off the carriageway.

The incident has left the couple shocked and Leticia was concerned for the other drivers injured in the pile up.

Chris added: "I feel very fortunate that, but for the grace of God, I almost lost my wife.

"I feel so lucky to still have her and want to say to everyone, please don't take for granted your loved ones."

A woman in her 60s who suffered a suspected leg injury, and two men were taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital by road ambulance following the crash.

Four fire engines, from Burnley and Hyndburn, were called to the scene and one of the casualties had to be cut free from one of the vehicles.

All three lanes on the westbound carriageway were closed for around two hours while accident investigators were at the scene.

Video: Copyright of Mercury Press