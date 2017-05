Two fire engines were called out to a garden fire in Padiham yesterday.

The incident occurred at 11:02am at a property on Grove Lane, requiring the attendance of two fire engine from Burnley and Nelson.

The blaze, which involved a shed as well as decking at the scene, was reported at a domestic property, at which firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The incident is now being investigated by the authorities, while no injuries were reported.