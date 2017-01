Arrangements have been made for the annual Holocaust memorial service in Burnley.

The service will be held at the Peace Garden, Croft Street starting at 1pm on Sunday, January 29th.

The multi-faith service will commemorate and honour all the victims of the Holocaust and assert a commitment to oppose racism, anti-Semitism, victimisation and genocide.

It will be attended by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Jeff Sumner, and the Mayoress Mrs Lesley Sumner.