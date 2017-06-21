Science festival was buzzing with fun, ideas and.....skeletons

The Lancashire Science Festival was a blistering success at the weekend.

Hosted by Burnley College and UCLan Burnley the two day event drew in thousands of visitors who were able to watch and take part in a series of experiments, shows and educational activities for all the family.

This year the event showcased the fun and exciting world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

Schools from Burnley and Pendle were invited along to the event on the Friday and hundreds of families and other visitors flocked to the event on Saturday.

Activities included an amazing scientific stage show by Ministry of Science, a skeleton dash and a chance to learn about evolution.

Youngsters and adults were also invited to try their hands at conducting experiments in the potions lab, designing an aircraft, entering virtual reality and making artificial blood,

There was also an opportunity to design, make and fly your own kite, create a DNA strand using origami and much more.