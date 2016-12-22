Schoolgirl's Christmas card delivered around the globe

A Christmas card designed by a Cliviger schoolgirl has been sent around the world.

Olivia Harker (10) was the winner of the annual card competition run by Burnley MP Julie Cooper.

Hundreds of entries from schools across Burnley and Padiham were submitted and Olivia’s design was chosen to represent the town’s MP across England and the world including Japan, the Maldives and Kenya.

Mrs Cooper said: “The MP’s Parliamentary Card competition is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the many talents of the borough.”

Olivia, a pupil at St John the Divine C of E Primary School, won a goody bag, gift voucher and £100 book token for her school. Evie Ullah of Rosegrove Infant School was the KS1 winner and Kelsey Brotherton Potter of Cherry Fold Primary school was the winner of KS2.