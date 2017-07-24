Schoolfriends praised as real life heroes after rescuing dog walker

Two schoolboys have been praised after they came to the rescue of a dog walker who found herself trapped in a field surrounded by bulls.

Pals Sam North and Reece Graham sprang into action when they heard someone shouting for help close to Hurstwood Church in Burnley.

They pair, who were fixing a puncture on a bike, looked over a wall and saw Alison Pickering in a field with her dog surrounded by the cattle who looked like they were ready to charge.

Sam said: "The cattle were stood in a line and looked like they would charge if the lady moved.

"The wall was about six foot high but she managed to pass the dog over to us and then we helped her scramble over it

"She was really shaken up and feared for the safety of herself and her dog."

Although shaken by the incident Alison took the boys names and turned up at their school, Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley, the next morning with a box of Heroes for each of them.

Sam, who would like to join the army when he leaves school, said: "We felt quite heroic as she had feared for her life."