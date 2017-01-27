School that helps save lives receives special award

A primary school that has trained staff in first aid and is also home to a piece of life saving equipment has received a coveted award.

Padiham Primary School was presented with a defibrillator by a kind benefactor last year so if a 999 call is made in the area the equipment is on hand to help save a life.

The defibrillator has already been used once in a recent emergency situation and now the school has been presented with a Cardiac Smart award from the North West Ambulance service.

These are given out to schools, colleges and businesses who make an effort to make their community safer.

Padiham Primary has gone that extra mile as numerous staff are trained in first aid with five learning paediatric skills. Six are trained to use the defibrillator and year six pupils are also taught the basics of first aid before they leave for high school.