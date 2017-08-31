Rolls-Royce Plc revving up for family fun in Barlick

A Barnoldswick engineering company is driving up community spirit with a family fun day.

Rolls-Royce Plc will open its factory doors to its employees and their relatives to offer them an exclusive look behind the scenes.



The Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, David and Barbara Whalley, will be the VIPs in the driving seat who will officially start the first tour at 10am.

The whole community is welcome to join in the fun and celebrations at Rolls-Royce Leisure Club and on the sports fields.



A magnificent Spitfire will be on show in the grounds of the club, plus a Merlin engine and a selection of Rolls-Royce motor cars.



Or if history is your thing then cruise down memory lane through the Time Tunnel and discover the fascinating story of Rolls-Royce in Barnoldswick and the impact it had on the town.



An explosion of colour and fun can be enjoyed by youngsters on the sports fields, from carnival attractions like Hook-a-Duck, a Coconut Shy and a bouncy castle to a Mad Science Marquee where they can partake in a raft of exciting experiments.



Trumpeting the event in the afternoon will be Barnoldswick Brass Band while a host of delicious treats will be served up at both Rolls-Royce Leisure Club and catering outlets on the sports fields.



The event will run from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 10th and for this duration a section of Skipton Road will be closed to safeguard pedestrians. Vehicles will be diverted via Coates Lane and Valley Drive. Provision for access has been made for residents on Skipton Road and also emergency vehicles.