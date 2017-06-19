Ribble Valley stalwarts in the Queen's Honours List

Two Ribble Valley community heroes have been honoured with MBEs in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Mr Kevin Horkin and Mr Colin Mustoe are delighted with the recognition. An East Lancashire businessman, charity fundraiser, responsible pet ownership campaigner and a former Town Mayor of Clitheroe, Mr Horkin was awarded the MBE for services to charity and to the community in Clitheroe.

Businessman Mr Colin Mustoe

“I am absolutely thrilled,” the 54-year-old said. “It’s always nice to get some recognition, but it came completely out of the blue and certainly something I didn’t expect.

Mr Horkin founded the Pet Role Trust, which is devoted to improving animal health and welfare through fundraising. He was also a trustee of the Lord’s House Farm, which provides support for disabled and disadvantaged adults. He then became involved in the Kirsty Club Appeal, a charitable foundation that raised £5m. for the Francis Hospice, where he continues as patron. In 2014 he was elected to serve as the town mayor of Clitheroe and in his quest to raise over £100,000 for good causes in the area he opened up a charity shop. His mayor’s ball raised more than £7,000 in one evening. “I started working with Samaritans at the age of 18 and I was a councillor at the age of 22,” he said. “I think what gave me the bug for charity work and I would encourage anyone to get involved.

"I graciously accept the MBE on behalf of everyone I have worked with.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mustoe (71), from Ribchester, is another Lancastrian to receive the MBE. The chairman of Senator International will be given the award for services to manufacturing and charity in North West England. “I’m very happy and very proud to get the award,” he said. “I think it’s a reflection of the work of all the 1,400 working for the company.” Mr Mustoe set up the office furniture manufacturer in 1977 after moving up from London in his early 20s. “It’s gone from what I’d call a one-man band to now having 1,400 staff,” he said. “It’s very much a family affair with my sons and daughters working for the company. “I’m not as involved as I used to be.” The company was also behind setting up the Blackburn Youth Zone, which is open to young people aged eight to 18 years old, aiming to change the prospects offered to young people in the area. Mr Mustoe is also the chairman for Royal Lancashire Agricultural Society, which puts on the annual Royal Lancashire Show.