Rhys in cutting edge role

A budding thespian's portrayal of cult character Edward Scissorhands proved to be a cut above.

Burnley College student Rhys Sage (17) wowed the crowd at Oswaldtwistle Civic Theatre with his performance in the title role made famous by Johnny Depp in the hit film.

Rhys said: "I study Advanced Level performing arts at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre because acting is what I want to do, and the tutors here really respect that.”

"They are passionate about the subject and I get all the support I need to help me develop my skills, not just in stage acting, but dancing, singing and more technical and business aspects of the industry too.”

Learning about the technical aspects of Hollywood is also part of what appeals to Rhys about his course.

He added: “I’m learning a lot about backstage skills, and that’s enabled me to work on lights and sound at the Civic Centre for other performances, mostly by the professional actors, comedians and artists who play there. It keeps me really busy but I love every part of my course and my job. I get to meet the odd celebrity too, which is always good.”