Results add up to 100 % pass rate in Maths at Thomas Whitham Sixth Form

Fantastic results were being celebrated by staff and students at Burnley’s Thomas Whitham Sixth Form.

With an overall pass rate of 97% A* - E in A’levels and B’Tec qualifications, the sixth form announced its students have achieved a high grade profile of 32% A*-A or equivalent with 62% A*-C or equivalent.

Thomas Whittam Sixth Form College, Burnley, students Amina Ansari who gained two A*'s and one B with mum Hafsa Khanom and uncle Dr Muhammad Al-Amin.

The Maths department is celebrating 100% of Further Maths students achieving an A* and the English department with English Literature results of 100% A*-A.

And 92% of students achieved a grade A*-C or equivalent in at least one subject.

Headteacher Brendan Conboy said: “We could not be more proud of our students and I would like to express my congratulations and gratitude to our dedicated and talented staff who have helped to achieve these wonderful results.

“Not everyone will achieve A grades but each will have their own story of success to tell and that is what is important to us as a Sixth Form.

Sam Alker gained A* grades in Maths, Physics and Further Maths at Thomas Whitham Sixth Form in Burnley.

“We are proud of every student and the journey that they have gone on and we look forward to hearing of their continued success as they move on to university, employment or further training.

“Our students will be the first to acknowledge that they have benefitted from our committed and highly talented team of staff.

“The Thomas Whitham Sixth Form ethos of high quality professional staff, small class sizes and unparalleled levels of personalised support mean that young people do aspire and achieve to the highest levels.

Students gaining top results were: Sam Alker (A* in Physics, Maths and Further Maths) Khateeba Ahmed (A*A*C in Maths, Further Maths and Physics with a Distinction * in BTEC ICT)

All smiles for A'level students Bethany Drinkwater and Connor Mulcahy at Thomas Whitham Sixth Form, Burnley.

Alannah Hart (A*A*B in Maths, Further Maths and Psychology) Amina Ansari ( A*A*B in English Literature, Religious Education and AS Maths)

Zane Khan (A*AA in Classical Civilisations, English Literature and Biology) Gemma Jones (A A B in Sociology, Religious Studies, General Studies and a Distinction* in BTEC ICT)

Hiba Ali (Double Distinction* in BTEC ICT and Distinction* in BTEC Applied Science)

Mohammad Afzal (Triple Distinction * in BTEC ICT) Sufyaan Arshad (Double Distinction in BTEC ICT, Distinction in BTEC Applied Science and A in Maths) Zahoor Ramzan ( Triple Distinction* in ICT and a C in Maths).