Respected historian dies

Respected military historian Fred Walford Stringer has died – just weeks after being granted the Freedom of Nelson.

Mr Stringer (86) died on Friday, December 30th, at Pendleside Hospice following a brief illness.

Born and bred in Nelson, Fred lived all his life there except for a brief stint with the Kenya Police from December 1953 to March 1956.

He was educated at Nelson Grammar School (now Pendle Vale) and subsequently graduated from Hull University with a chemistry degree.

He met his wife-to-be playing tennis at Walverden Tennis Courts in 1951. After serving with the Kenya Police, Fred returned home where he married Dorothy in April 1956 at St Mary’s Church, Nelson.

Fred spent his working life at Lucas Aerospace (Woodtop) in Burnley before retiring as chief engineer in 1992.

It was in retirement that Fred developed a passion for military history. He dedicated many years of his life to researching fallen war-victims from Nelson: from the Boer War to recent conflicts.

He published a book and several articles on his endeavours and was a key mover in establishing the splendid war memorial that stands outside Nelson library today.

He was granted Freedom of Nelson in October and was presented with the prestigious honour during a special meeting in December.

He leaves his wife of 60 years, Dorothy, two sons, Andrew and Allister, four grand-children, Chris, Hannah, Robin and Joseph, and many friends locally and around the world.

Details of the funeral are yet to be finalised, but the family ask for any donations be made to Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue.

They would also like no flowers other than those from the immediate family.