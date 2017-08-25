Reserve your tickets for classic rock on the big screen

Classic films could soon be beamed onto the big screen at a Burnley cinema, years after they were first released.

The idea is the brainchild of Barrowford man Stephen Rigg, but first enough tickets have to be sold for the screenings to go ahead.

First up is Martin Scorsese's classic 1978 concert film "The Last Waltz" which will be shown at Reel Cinemas in Burnley on Tuesday, September 5th.

Stephen said: "I’ve provisionally booked a screen at Burnley Reel Cinema to see if there is an audience for classic movies rather than the latest blockbusters and current studio stuff only.

"Advance ticket sales will guarantee the screening. If all tickets are sold by August 27th then the screening will take place. All tickets, costing £8, need to be bought in advance, if the target isn’t reached then the money isn’t taken from purchasers payment card, and the screening doesn’t go ahead."

The Last Waltz features live performances from musical heavyweights including Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and Bob Dylan.

The showing starts at 8pm with a full licensed bar.

Stephen added: "I hope people will support the chance to see some incredible classic films in their local cinema. For many, there’s nothing like watching a great movie on the big screen.

"Many people have grown up watching their favourites on TV at home, but it really is a great new way to see classic movies in a whole new way."

Reserve your tickets at: http://bit.ly/2x0shLE