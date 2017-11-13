Record numbers head to Padiham model railway exhibition

A good time was enjoyed by all at the 17th Annual Model Railway Exhibition, which welcomed a record number of attendees at the Nazareth Unitarian Chapel.

With young enthusiasts Toby and Amelie Brown (pictured) getting hands-on time with the ‘Haslingden’ N-gauge layout, members of the Gauge One Model Railway Association offered tips and advice.

With a range of “superb” homemade food satisfying the appetites of the visitors, the exhibition was a smash hit.

Next year’s exhibition will take palce on November 2nd, with anyone wishing to enter a layout urged to email Barry Brown at barryrbrown@gmail.com