Racist joke share former Mayor suspended from party

The Conservative former Mayor of Pendle has been suspended from the party for three months, following an investigation into her sharing of a racist joke on Facebook.

Earby ward Coun. Rosemary Carroll, had been suspended by her party in June, following complaints that she had shared an offensive joke on her personal Facebook page. The previous Mayor must now undergo diversity training before being allowed back into the party.

Pendle Borough Council is currently conducting its own investigation, expected to be completed tomorrow, but the local Conservative group has made the decision now to suspend her for "a minimum of three months".

The joke, which compared black people to dogs, was also derogatory towards benefit claimants.

Coun. Carroll had earlier issued a statement apologising for the share, stating that she had meant to delete the post but ended up publishing it by mistake.

The chairman of Pendle Conservatives, Coun. Pauline McCormick, today announced the outcome of the investigation. She revealed that following a meeting on the Association Executive, which is made up of members from across Pendle, Rosemary Carroll had been suspended from the Conservative Party for a minimum period of three months.

Coun. McCormick said: “While the original post wasn’t directly from Rosemary Carroll, the content was abusive, insulting and racist.

"As an association we will not tolerate anything that brings the party into disrepute. It is therefore the decision of the Executive that Rosemary Carroll be suspended from the Conservative Party for a period of three months starting from August 4th up to and including November 4th.

"Before admittance back into the party, Rosemary Carroll will be required to undergo and pass diversity training as agreed by the association chairman.”