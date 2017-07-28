Queen's Park set for rocking tribute night

The sun may be setting on yet another festival season but it’s not all doom and gloom.

After last year’s riff-roaring This Is Manchester night at UCLan, Burnley Live is at it again.

Queen's Park, Burnley

This time Queen’s Park plays host to a tribute triple header featuring Oasish, Stereotonics and The Total Stone Roses.

Three bands boasting back catalogues brimming with anthems; the lads play Burnley on Friday, August 18th, from 6 until 10pm.

And Madge Nawaz, who put together the This Is Manchester gig, is hopeful this one will surpass it.

“Last year’s show at UCLan was so good we just had to do it again,” he said. “These are three of the best tribute bands around and it’s going to be a cracking night.

“We wanted it outside to give it more of a festival feel and Queen’s Park is the perfect location.

“We’ve just held Bands in the Park there, which was a big success, and we’re confident this will be even bigger.”

Tickets are £15 and can be bought at Burnley Mechanics or through www.skiddle.com.

Remedy will host the after-party.