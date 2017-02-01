Published young authors going in write direction to set literary world on fire

Move over Harry Potter!

Burnley's Hazardous Harry is hot on your tale, literally, and the debut novel featuring this mischievous young scamp is already a sell out.

Hazardous Harry is the brainchild of year 10 Young Enterprise students from Blessed Trinity RC College and the first 100 copies have already flown off the shelves.

Their character was born when the fire alarm went off in school one afternoon. The book tells the story, in poem form, about Hazardous Harry who accidentally starts a fire at home while his sister is upstairs.

Luckily she has learned about fire safety at school so knows what procedure to follow to get everyone out of the house safely.

The book, priced at £3.99, is aimed at children aged three upwards and it has been given the seal of approval by Burnley MP Julie Cooper who described it as "excellent."

She said: "As a former teacher and a parent, I can see the appeal to primary school children.

“It’s eye-catching, it teaches a lesson and it could save a life.

“A lot of work has gone into it, not just from writing it but producing it, marketing it and making it into a business.

"They are sending a strong message for children and it’s a step for them into the business community, which is thriving in Burnley. I would have bought it if my children were younger.”

Chris Waring, the Fire Service Delivery Manager for Burnley, talked to the eight-strong group as they produced the book and he was impressed with the final outcome.

He said: “The product is excellent and they have come such a long way since they first asked me about it."

The students are already thinking about producing a series of books on the same theme of warning youngsters about various dangers and the next one will focus on Harry's sister ‘Sensible Sally’ and will warn about the dangers of going on-line.

Student Alice Watson, who wrote the poem, said: “We are going in front of Lancashire’s Dragons Den in February and will also be in the Young Enterprise competition in March, firstly in the North West stages and hopefully all the way to Europe.

“We want it to be a success.”

The students did a bag pack at Burnley Tesco to raise funds to publish their book which will be available from the college in Ormerod Road.