Promoting health and safety nets hospice £500 donation

Two big businesses have joined forces to donate £500 to Pendleside Hospice.

United Utilities and KMI building contractors came up with a 'health and safety initiative' which has seen them donate funds to various charities to recognise safe working on builds and projects which are taking place across the UK.

Contractors KMI have been working at the Burnley Water Treatment plant on Woodend Road since 2014 and in the last 24 months employees working on the site have put in 750,000 'safe work’ hours which means the workers receive £1,000 from United Utilities and KMI to give to any charity and staff chose half of this amount to go to the hospice.