Popular businessman took his own life

A popular Ribble Valley businessman took his own life after suffering from bipolar disorder.

Father-of-one Mr Jonathan Dugdale (37) hanged himself on Saturday, October 15th, at his mother’s home in Waddington where he had been staying after suffering mental health issues.

An inquest at Clitheroe Coroner’s Court heard how Mr Dugdale was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where he died on October 18th from a hypoxic brain injury.

He had earlier been treated for a number of weeks at the Hodder mental health ward at Burnley General Hospital but was discharged on August 5th.

The inquest heard evidence from advanced practitioner Susan Fisher, Mr Dugdale’s care co-ordinator, who said he had felt very low and anxious. She added that the Mental Health Act advised a “least restrictive option”.

Blackburn and Ribble Valley Coroner Mr Michael Singleton concluded that Mr Dugdale had taken his own life