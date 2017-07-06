Popular Burnley landlord moving to pastures new

Well-known Burnley landlord Brian Parker leaves the Commercial in Harle Syke this weekend...but he isn’t going very far.

Brian, along with his wife Jane, has moved to Ighten Leigh Social Club after being shortlisted for the position of club manager.

It brings to an end a 15-year association with the Commercial, spread across two stints and Brian said he was going to miss the pub and its people.

“We are going to miss all our regulars and friends. We’ve had a lot of good times up there but we are looking forward to a new challenge. I would like to thank my wife Jane for all her support and Hydes brewery for giving me the chance to come back to the Commercial.”

A leaving party is taking place at the Commercial on Sunday with the ‘world famous’ Columbia playing from 5pm.

“Columbia were the first ever band to play for me at the pub 15 years ago so it’s fitting that they will be last,” said Brian. “They’re getting on a bit now but they’re still one of the best bands around.”