Radical changes planned for Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley constituencies

Controversial changes are being planned for the Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley parliamentary constituencies.

Under radical proposals unveiled by the Boundary Commission for England, large parts of Padiham and Coal Clough and Deerplay in Burnley would become part of a new Accrington constituency, covering the former Hyndburn area

To compensate for the loss of electorate numbers, the proposal would see eight current westerly Pendle wards, up to and including including the town of Nelson, being absorbed into the new Burnley constituency.

The Commission proposes that the remainder of the existing Pendle constituency be included with a number of wards from the existing Ribble Valley parliamentary area to form a geographically smaller constituency, which would be named Clitheroe and Colne.

This constituency would extend along the A59 towards the town of Bamber Bridge.

The proposals are being put out to consultation until December 5 this year.