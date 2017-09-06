Peaceful protest planned in Nelson

A peaceful protest has been organised in Nelson, against the killing of Rohingya Muslims in the South East Asian country of Myanmar.



More than 123,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, for neighbouring country Bangladesh in two weeks.

The leader of Pendle Borough Council, Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, has organised the protest for this Friday outside Nelson Library with support of fellow councillors.



He said: "It is a crime against humanity what the world is witnessing in Burma and I have been asked by many Pendle people to organise a peaceful protest on Friday outside Nelson Library at 2-30pm.

"I have also written to Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson asking he ask the Prime Minister to intervene and stop any further killings. I am appalled at our government keeping quiet on such atrocities."