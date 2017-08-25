Loyal servant is new man to lead council

Highly respected and long-standing civil servant Mick Cartledge has been chosen as the new chief executive of Burnley Borough Council.

A special meeting will be held at Burnley Town Hall on Wednesday September 6th when councillors will be asked to ratify the recommendation of the Appointments Committee that Mr Cartledge be selected as Burnley Council’s new chief executive.

Mr Cartledge is currently the chief operating officer at Burnley. The appointment comes after a robust recruitment process following the decision of current chief executive Pam Smith to move on.

He said: “I am really looking forward to taking on the role of chief executive. There is a real commitment by councillors, officers, businesses and residents to drive forward and further improve the borough.

"I want to capitalise on that commitment, and accelerate inclusive growth that will benefit all our residents."

Council leader Coun. Mark Townsend said: "This is a key role for the council and our borough. Mick is an excellent candidate who stood out among a very good shortlist of candidates who applied for the post when it was nationally advertised.

“Mick will now be able to build on his in-depth knowledge of Burnley and his strong links with our partner organisations as he works with myself and other councillors to build on the town’s achievements to date and deliver further successes in future.

"I know that Mick is looking forward to working ever more closely with councillors and colleagues to develop and implement our clear vision for Burnley and its residents."

Previous incumbent Pam Smith, who was appointed in January, 2015, will take up a new role as chief executive of Stockport Council.