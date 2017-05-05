Lancashire seat a 'proud moment' for UKIP

UKIP Burnley and Pendle Branch Chairman Tom Commis said he was massively proud of Alan Hosker after he won the party's first ever Lancashire County Council seat.

County Coun. Hosker won the Padiham and Burnley West seat with 37% of the vote, beating Labour's Marcus Johnstone who polled 30%.

(Left to right) Peter Bird, Tom Commis, Alan Hosker and Jamie McGowan.

Mr Commis said: "This is the first ever seat we have won in Lancashire and I am massively proud of Alan. This is payback for all the work he has put in.

"He's been on Burnley Borough Council for two years now and has done a great job. He's really connected with people and I think that shows in the result today.

"His whole reason for standing for county was he's done all these jobs for local people at the borough level and he wants that extra bit of responsibility so he can achieve more for people in the town."