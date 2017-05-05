Lancashire County Council elections - Burnley and Padiham latest

Here are the latest results from today's elections.
Candidates in bold have won their seat.
Burnley Central East:
Laura Fisk (Green Party)
Sobia Malik (Labour)
Emma Payne (Lib Dems)
Ellen Sunter (Conservative).
Burnley South West:
Bill Brindle (Independent)
Ceri Carmichael (Green Party)
Dale Ferrier (Conservative)
Lian Pate (Labour)
Jeff Sumner (Lib Dems).
Padiham and Burnley West:
Ivor Emo (Conservative)
Gavin Hartley (TUSC Against Cuts)
Alan Hosker (UKIP)
Marcus Johnstone (Labour)
Mark Payne (Lib Dem)
Anne Whittles (Green Party).
Burnley North East:
Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dems)
Terry Burns (Labour)
David Heginbotham (Conservative)
Jai Redman (Green Party).
Burnley Central West:
Tom Commis (UKIP)
Andy Fewings (Green Party)
Tony Martin (Labour)
Neil Mottershead (Lib Dems)
Andrew Newhouse, (Conservatives)
David Roper (Independent)
Burnley Rural:
Barbara Baldwin (Green Party)
Margaret Brindle (Independent)
Tracy Kennedy (Lib Dems)
Lubna Khan (Labour)
Cosima Towneley (Conservative)
Alison Williams (UKIP).