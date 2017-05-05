Labour loses seat as UKIP prevails

Labour suffered one loss as UKIP won its first ever seat on Lancashire County Council.

Alan Hosker took the Padiham and Burnley West seat with 1,234 votes, 228 more than former Cabinet member Marcus Johnstone.

Liberal Democrats also suffered one loss as Cosima Towneley (Conservative) won the Burnley Rural seat from Margaret Brindle, who was standing this year as an Independent.

Elsewhere, Jeff Sumner (Lib Dem), Terry Burns (Labour), Sobia Malik (Labour), Tony Martin (Labour) all held on to their seats.

County. Coun. Alan Hosker said: "I'm delighted to have been elected by the people of Padiham and Burnley West to represent them on Lancashire County Council. For the past two years, me and my team have been working for local residents on Burnley Council and I would like to think that our hard work has been rewarded by today's result.

"I've lived in Padiham all my life, and I will fight for our community at County Hall with the same vigour that led me to be re-elected last year.

"Thank you to everyone who voted at this election and rest assured, I will represent you all as best as I can."

Full list of results:

Burnley Central East:

Laura Fisk (Green Party) 185

Sobia Malik (Labour) 1820

Emma Payne (Lib Dems) 403

Ellen Sunter (Conservative). 605

Turnout: 27.8%

Burnley South West:

Bill Brindle (Independent) 213

Ceri Carmichael (Green Party) 140

Dale Ferrier (Conservative) 655

Lian Pate (Labour) 981

Jeff Sumner (Lib Dems) 1195

Turnout: 28.2%

Padiham and Burnley West:

Ivor Emo (Conservative) 714

Gavin Hartley (TUSC Against Cuts) 27

Alan Hosker (UKIP) 1234

Marcus Johnstone (Labour) 1006

Mark Payne (Lib Dem) 335

Anne Whittles (Green Party).63

Turnout: 32.6%

Burnley North East:

Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dems) 1243

Terry Burns (Labour) 1715

David Heginbotham (Conservative) 487

Jai Redman (Green Party). 83

Turnout: 34%

Burnley Central West:

Tom Commis (UKIP) 237

Andy Fewings (Green Party) 327

Tony Martin (Labour) 927

Neil Mottershead (Lib Dems) 904

Andrew Newhouse, (Conservatives) 685

David Roper (Independent) 140

Turnout: 30.2%

Burnley Rural:

Barbara Baldwin (Green Party) 113

Margaret Brindle (Independent) 380

Tracy Kennedy (Lib Dems) 891

Lubna Khan (Labour) 552

Cosima Towneley (Conservative) 1420

Alison Williams (UKIP).313

Turnout: 32.7%