Labour loses seat as UKIP prevails

Labour suffered one loss as UKIP won its first ever seat on Lancashire County Council.
Alan Hosker took the Padiham and Burnley West seat with 1,234 votes, 228 more than former Cabinet member Marcus Johnstone.
Liberal Democrats also suffered one loss as Cosima Towneley (Conservative) won the Burnley Rural seat from Margaret Brindle, who was standing this year as an Independent.
Elsewhere, Jeff Sumner (Lib Dem), Terry Burns (Labour), Sobia Malik (Labour), Tony Martin (Labour) all held on to their seats.
County. Coun. Alan Hosker said: "I'm delighted to have been elected by the people of Padiham and Burnley West to represent them on Lancashire County Council. For the past two years, me and my team have been working for local residents on Burnley Council and I would like to think that our hard work has been rewarded by today's result.
"I've lived in Padiham all my life, and I will fight for our community at County Hall with the same vigour that led me to be re-elected last year.
"Thank you to everyone who voted at this election and rest assured, I will represent you all as best as I can."
Full list of results:
Burnley Central East:
Laura Fisk (Green Party) 185
Sobia Malik (Labour) 1820
Emma Payne (Lib Dems) 403
Ellen Sunter (Conservative). 605
Turnout: 27.8%
Burnley South West:
Bill Brindle (Independent) 213
Ceri Carmichael (Green Party) 140
Dale Ferrier (Conservative) 655
Lian Pate (Labour) 981
Jeff Sumner (Lib Dems) 1195
Turnout: 28.2%
Padiham and Burnley West:
Ivor Emo (Conservative) 714
Gavin Hartley (TUSC Against Cuts) 27
Alan Hosker (UKIP) 1234
Marcus Johnstone (Labour) 1006
Mark Payne (Lib Dem) 335
Anne Whittles (Green Party).63
Turnout: 32.6%
Burnley North East:
Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dems) 1243
Terry Burns (Labour) 1715
David Heginbotham (Conservative) 487
Jai Redman (Green Party). 83
Turnout: 34%
Burnley Central West:
Tom Commis (UKIP) 237
Andy Fewings (Green Party) 327
Tony Martin (Labour) 927
Neil Mottershead (Lib Dems) 904
Andrew Newhouse, (Conservatives) 685
David Roper (Independent) 140
Turnout: 30.2%
Burnley Rural:
Barbara Baldwin (Green Party) 113
Margaret Brindle (Independent) 380
Tracy Kennedy (Lib Dems) 891
Lubna Khan (Labour) 552
Cosima Towneley (Conservative) 1420
Alison Williams (UKIP).313
Turnout: 32.7%