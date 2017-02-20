Key Local Plan to be discussed in March

The latest version of the new Burnley Local Plan - which sets out where potentially thousands of new homes and industrial units will be built across the borough - is being finalised.

The Proposed Submission Document takes account of points put forward by residents and organisations during the consultation on the Preferred Options last July and August.

It will now be discussed by Burnley councillors at an Executive meeting on Thursday March 16th and by the full council on March 20th.

If it is agreed that the document will go forward for submission to the independent inspector for examination, it will then be published for six week’s formal consultation beginning on March 31st.

A council spokesman said: “We encourage anyone who wants to have the chance to be involved at the Examination stage of the Local Plan to make comments during the six week period.

“Comments made earlier in the process have been taken into account as the successive drafts of the plan have been prepared.

“It is very important that if people are unhappy with the proposed submission plan (ie consider it ‘unsound’ or not legally compliant) or, indeed, if they support the plan, they make comments on it in writing and by the deadline of 5pm on May 12th so that they have the opportunity to be part of the actual examination with the independent inspector.”

Comments can be made at www.burnley.gov.uk, by email to: localplan@burnley.gov.uk or in writing to Burnley Borough Council, Regeneration and Planning Policy, 19 Parker Lane, Burnley BB11 2BY.

The council will be making available specially designed comments form so that people can set out their comments in the best way for the Inspector to consider at the Examination.

Council officers will hold two drop in events at Burnley Town Hall during the consultation, when anyone can come along at any time to ask questions about the plan, the process and the forthcoming Examination.

All the relevant documents will be available on the council’s website and printed copies of plan, maps and key supporting studies will be available at these events.

Looking ahead, the intention is to submit the document for Examination by the independent inspector in June.

The Examination begins immediately the plan is submitted. As part of the Examination process there will be public hearing sessions with the inspector and these are likely to take place in the autumn.