Extra time granted to junior football free pitch hire

Fans of grassroots football are celebrating after it was revealed that the final whistle has not been blown on free pitch hire for junior teams in Pendle.

Pendle Borough Council members decided in the last minute not to implement officer recommendations of charges being introduced to junior football teams, news which will come as a relief to parents across the area.

The Nelson Leader revealed this week that junior football clubs had been informed by letter that charges would be introduced to junior teams for pitch hire from April.

However, the leader of Pendle Borough Council, Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, today said: "At last night’s Special Budget meeting we decided against our council officers’ recommendation to charge for junior football pitches.

"We have contacted all junior football clubs to let them know they can continue to play on our pitches for free."