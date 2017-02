Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend will hold his next “out and about” surgery on Saturday at Tesco supermarket, Padiham.

Coun. Townsend will be at the council trailer between 10-30am and 12-30pm,

Coun. Townsend said: “I invite anyone to come along and talk through any issues or concerns they have.

“These out and about surgeries are an opportunity for people to talk to me face-to-face about things that matter to them and their community.”