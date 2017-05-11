Burnley's parliamentary candidates announced

Five candidates have so far lined up to stake their claim to become Burnley's next MP.

The borough's current MP, Labour's Julie Cooper, will be defending her seat against the challenge of former Burnley MP, Lib Dem Gordon Birtwistle, who many believe will be her closest rival.

The Conservatives have chosen Pendle councillor Paul White as their candidate, while the Green Party is putting forward Laura Fisk.

Tom Commis will represent the UK Independence Party..

The nation will go to the polls on Thursday, June 8th.