Burnley LibDems open new HQ

Burnley’s Liberal Democrats have opened a new headquarters at 15 Rosegrove Lane in Rosegrove, from which the party representatives will orchestrate their campaign to claim a majority of county council seats in May.

The public will be welcome to come down to the office, where members and supporters will gather to discuss politics as they seek to reassert their ploy to wrest back control of Burnley Council.



Councillor Neil Mottershead, who spearheaded work on the office, said: “Our new office is in the heart of one of Burnley’s strong communities.

“People in The Grove are already dropping in to ask our help with local problems.



“LibDem Councillors have a great record of standing up for people on the issues that matter most to them - all year round, not just at election times.

“This new office will be the centre for our campaigning across all of Burnley.



“Our town deserves councillors who are fighting for local people and local services”.



Councillor Gordon Birtwistle, Leader of the LibDems on Burnley Council, said: “The new office will be a centre for our members. Our membership has grown by over 50% in the last eighteen months.



“Unlike Labour, they are joining to work with us on campaigns not just to fall out with their leaders and each other.



“Frankly, Labour has now got to the point where they can’t offer a decent opposition to the Conservatives in Parliament, they are implementing the Tories’ cuts from the County Council, and they are failing to deal with Burnley’s problems”.



Opening times will be announced soon, while Councillor Neil Mottershead can be contacted on 01282 778735 or 07814 455928.

