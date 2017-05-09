Burnley housing company appoints new chief exec

A northern housing company that has been established in Burnley for over 40 years has appointed a new Chief Executive.

Accent - which operates out of offices in Middlesbrough, Burnley, Bradford, Camberley, Shipley, and Peterborough - said they were "delighted" to announce the arrival of the new Chief Executive, Paul Dolan.

Mr Dolan, who started work at Accent on Friday, May 5th, has previously held chief executive roles at Cheshire-based Johnnie Johnson Housing Trust and Huddersfield-based Sadeh Lok Housing Association.

He has also held non-executive roles at Barnsley-based Berneslai Homes and Liverpool Housing Trust, and replaces the outgoing Gordon Perry, who retired at the end of April after 10 years of service.

Mr Dolan said: “My vision for Accent is to improve people’s lives through the provision of good quality housing and services, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to have a safe and affordable place they can call home.”

Accent is a national housing association providing homes and services to over 22,000 households across the UK, owning and managing over 4,500 homes for rent across Lancashire and employing 50 staff in its new town centre office on Cow Lane.