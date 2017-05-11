Burnley Council's top boss leaves post

The chief executive of Burnley Borough Council has left her post after just two years.

Pam Smith has been appointed to the role of chief executive at Stockport Council.

Following a meeting at Stockport Town Hall next week, a timetable will be agreed for Mrs Smith to take up her new job.

Mrs Smith was appointed in January, 2015, from AdviserPlus Business Solutions, a human resources provider, where she had worked for the last two years. She had previously worked at Rochdale Council as an executive director in corporate services (regeneration and customer services), and also worked at the Audit Commission.

Burnley Council leader Coun. Mark Townsend said: “I would like to congratulate Pam Smith on her appointment to her new role. It will be a loss to Burnley – the borough is losing a chief executive who, in a relatively short time here, has made a big impact on our priority of promoting skills and aspirations, developed a wide range of valuable partnerships and has overseen major reform of how services are delivered.

“As Pam prepares to move onto Stockport, it will be business as usual at Burnley Town Hall, and for all our services and our partnership work. There will be an orderly and steady decision-making process about future senior management arrangements.

“We remain 100% focused on delivering our top priorities, running services efficiently for residents, meeting our budget challenges, and promoting jobs, better housing and investment in our borough”.

Pam Smith said: “I have enjoyed working with a fantastic team of people in Burnley, and with all our partners. I know that the 'Brilliant Burnley' story will continue and go from strength to strength.”