Burnley Boys and Girls' Club 25th annual Sportsman's Dinner a hit

The Burnley Boys and Girls’ Club’s 25th annual Sportsman’s Dinner has raised almost £3,000 to ensure the historic local establishment can continue to inspire Burnley’s youth.

With a raft of special guests, speakers, and performers in attendance at the dinner, which took place on January 27th, the event was a barnstorming success all round, with £2,800 raised on the night help with the work that goes on at the club.

Former Premier League footballer Dean Windass was the keynote speaker, while comedian Bill Woolland kept the 110 guests thoroughly amused throughout an evening which boasted a raffle, an auction, and a four-course meal.

“It’s a function we’ve had every year to raise money for the kids,” said club leader, John Melvin. “We got £1,500 on the raffle and the auction, for which people donated prizes, and then we raised money on the bar and ticket sales. It’s a good do.

“[Dean Windass] was fantastic, he’s one of the best speakers we’ve had at the club,” John continued. “He’s so genuine, honest, and he was great - he really made the night. He did really well.”

Aiming to provide activities for young people in the community to build positive relationships with their peers through a range of activities including computer studies, arts and crafts, and mechanical projects, the club has been a fixture of the Burnley community for 121 years.

“We’d like to say a massive thank-you to all our supporters on the evening,” added John. “It’s funny, 100 years ago this year the club had a collection and got £3,000, and we’ve raised just short of that. Somebody’s looking down on us!”

As well as a wide spectrum of activities, the club will be holding a fundraising Table Top Sale at Barden Playing Fields on Sunday, February 26th from 9am to 2pm.

Admission for the event is 50p, and food and drink will be on offer. Those wishing to book a table can call John on 01282 424 038.