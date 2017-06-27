Bishop of Burnley welcomed to mosque for Eid celebrations

As part of the latest series of inter-faith initiatives, the Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Philip North, was been invited to visit a local mosque in Burnley for Eid earlier this week.

In an effort to promote inter-faith collaboration in the Burnley area, the series of initiatives has also included an invitation from the Bishop to around 20 local Muslim leaders to come to his home in Burnley for tea at Easter.

The Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Philip North.

Bishop Philip was received by Hamid Qureshi and Mian Abdul Waeed at the Masjid Ibrahim Mosque on Clegg Street in Burnley at 9.15am and addressed the congregation.

“It is a privilege to be with you today as you celebrate Eid," Bishop Philip said. "The disciplines of Ramadan – of fasting and hospitality – are an inspiration to all people of faith."

Bishop Philip also passed on greetings from the churches of Burnley and across the County and spoke of how effective relationships across faith communities can continue to be built.

“This Ramadan has been a difficult one for British Muslims following the Finsbury Park attack and the tragic Grenfell Tower fire," he added. "These recent events, including the outpouring of sympathy and support for those affected, highlight the ongoing need to create good relationships built on hospitality and honesty.

“With successful initiatives like Building Bridges in Burnley and events like this one today, I believe mosques and churches in this town have something to show the nation," the Bishop said.

Later in the day Bishop Philip was invited by Mozaquir Ali, of Burnley Islamic Cultural Centre, and Building Bridges in Burnley to share an Eid meal with his family, friends, and local community leaders.

Mozaquir said: “The entire local Muslim community was honoured to receive Bishop Philip at the mosque this morning and it was a particular honour for me to host the Bishop for a meal.

“We appreciate the support of the Diocese and back the Bishop’s call to continue to build good relationships," he added. "Unity must be maintained and strengthened.”