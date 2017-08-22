Police warnings ahead of derby clash

Police have warned there will be some disruption on the roads ahead of Burnley Football Club's hotly anticipated derby with local rivals Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

The Clarets travel to Blackburn's Ewood Park for the Caribou Cup clash with a 7-45pm kick-off.

Traffic will be busy before and following the game, particularly in and around the stadium, with thousands of fans expected to attend the match.

Supt Russ Procter, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is an exciting fixture in this year’s football calendar and I would like to offer a very warm welcome to all supporters attending the match.

“There will of course be plenty of friendly rivalry among both sets of supporters and I am sure all fans want to enjoy the occasion and be entertained in a safe environment.

“We’ve worked closely with both football clubs in the planning of this week’s match and our aim is to keep people safe and to get people to and from the ground efficiently

“A large-scale traffic plan is in place with the majority of away fans expected to travel in convoy by coach from Burnley to Ewood Park.

“Extra officers will be on hand to assist supporters attending the match as well as stewards from both clubs.”

With large numbers expected to be attending the game, officers are urging fans to follow some basic crime prevention advice:

• Use safe and secure car parks

• Keep your car locked with nothing valuable on display

• Look after your personal belongings keeping items such as keys, wallets and purses with you at all times in zipped bags or front pockets

Officers policing the game will not tolerate any trouble and will take firm action against anyone behaving in an anti-social or violent manner.

Supt Procter added: “It is important to remember very few people attending football matches actually cause problems at the games as most supporters are there as ambassadors for their club and sport.

“Nevertheless, police will act accordingly if anyone is caught behaving in an anti-social or disorderly manner.

“We will have resources available on the day to deal with any incidents of damage or unrest, while newly-installed CCTV cameras at Ewood Park will allow officers to monitor the behaviour of fans closer than ever before.

“Offenders should be warned as well as being dealt with on the day, we will also look to secure football banning orders.

“My message to fans is this – enjoy the game and don’t run the risk of losing out on supporting your club this season.”

Fans can follow updates on the Blackburn with Darwen and Burnley Police Facebook pages. Information will also be tweeted from @BurnleyPolice, @BurnleyFCPolice, @BlackburnPolice and @RoversPolice.

For full travel information, including advice about coach travel, contact your club.