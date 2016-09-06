Police renew appeal for missing Whalley man

Police have renewed their appeal for information to help find a man who is missing from an address in Whalley.

Ashley Ferguson (26), went missing at around 2 pm on Saturday, August 27th, while he was on a shopping trip in Blackburn town centre.

He is described as white, 6ft with short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoody with a Nike tick on the front and a black hood, black tracksuit bottoms and black and white Adidas trainers.

He is thought to have been seen in the Clitheroe and Preston areas.

Officers are getting increasingly concerned about Ashley’s welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen him to contact them.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact police on 101 quoting log 851 of 27th August.

