Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing woman

Police are appealing for information about a missing woman having become "increasingly concerned" for the safety of the 42-year-old.

Last seen around the Colne Road area in Burnley at about 2pm on Saturday, August 26th, authorities are asking for anyone with information about Rebecca Oxley to get in touch.

"We believe she will be in and around the Burnley area having last been seen around the Colne Road area," read a police statement. "If anyone sees her or can give us any information on where she may be please contact us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20170826-0791."