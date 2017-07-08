Police dog helps authorities in 'significant' Burnley drugs bust

Police officers have executed a drugs warrant in Burnley, arresting a 21-year-old male and seizing a haul of Class A drugs worth an estimated £1,300 with the help of their "four-legged crime fighting" dog Meg.

Authorities stormed the property on Branch Road in Burnley on the morning of Friday, July 7th, with officers from the Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team along with Meg the dog executing a drugs warrant at the address.

"A significant amount of Class A drugs were recovered with an initial valuation given of between £1,000 & £1,300 along with a quantity of cash," a police statement said. "A 21-year-old male was arrested and is currently in custody regretting certain life choices."