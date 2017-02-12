Police crackdown on anti-social youths

Burnley Police are cracking down on gangs of youths who are making the town centre a "no go" area for many people in the evening at weekends.

A section 34 dispersal order is in place from yesterday evening until 9pm toinight (Sunday). The order affects St James Street from Marks and Spencer to Hall Street and Bankfield to the junction of Curzon Street.

Police decided to bring in the order after receiving dozens of complaints about youths behaving anti-socially around the area outside McDonald's restaurant, throwing plants around and cycling through Charter Walk even though bikes are banned.

The move has been welcomed on the Burnley and Padiham Police facebook page with several comments of support and a call for the return of traditional policing from Lisa Skip Jakeway who said: "Bring back the days when the local bobby gave you a clip round the ear and sent you home with "Go and tell your Dad why I made you cry." There was nothing scarier."

And Debrowski Brown welcomed the order saying: "Youths need to be sorted out these days as they are so disrespectful to older people who go into town and makes them feel so uncomfortable around the town centre."